Brazilian manufacturer Embraer announced firm orders and commitments for 38 of its E-Jet family aircraft from six customers at the Paris Air Show June 20, valued at over $2.2 billion at current list prices.

From two separate undisclosed customers, Embraer booked a firm order for 10 E195-E2s (which also included purchase right options for an additional 10 aircraft) and a commitment to purchase 20 E190-E2s, also with purchase right options for an additional 20 aircraft. If all options are exercised, the total value of the E2 orders between the two undisclosed customers will total nearly $3.7 billion.

Embraer’s other firm orders announced at Le Bourget were all current generation E-Jet models and included three E175s from Japan’s Fuji Dream Airlines, valued at $137.1 million, which also included purchase right options for three additional aircraft; two E190s for KLM’s regional subsidiary KLM Cityhopper, valued at $101 million; two aircraft (an E175 and an E195) for Belavia Belarusian Airlines, valued at $99.1 million; and one E190 for Japan Airlines.

