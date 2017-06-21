Chinese carrier Donghai Airlines will convert 10 Boeing 737 MAXs it now has on order to Boeing’s new 737 MAX 10 variant, the company announced June 21 at the Paris Air Show. Donghai’s order is valued at $1.2 billion at list prices.

Shenzhen-based Donghai launched passenger service operations in early 2014 after eight years solely as a cargo airline. The carrier operates a fleet of 15 737-800s, serving over 35 cities across China, and plans to begin international long-haul flights between 2021 and 2023. Donghai aims to grow its fleet to 100 aircraft by 2025.

Donghai firmed its order for 25 737 MAX aircraft in September 2016. The airline announced its intent to order the 737 MAXs at the Farnborough Airshow in July 2016, along with five 787-9s. Boeing reported the order for the 787-9s was finalized in November 2016.

