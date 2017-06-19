The Shaanxi Tianju Investment Group has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with ATR to buy 10 ATR 42-600s to develop commuter service in Xinjiang, China. First deliveries are expected to “start as soon as possible in 2018,” ATR said in a statement announcing the order at the Paris Air Show.

ATR said there is significant potential to develop commuter services in China and to improve connectivity between smaller towns at the lowest operating costs. This is a key priority of the Chinese government, which has a new focus in the development of regional and general aviation in order to increase quick and efficient access to smaller areas across the country.

Tianju Group chairman Yang Qiang said, “In responding to the Chinese government’s strong intention [Belt and Road Initiative] to promote the general aviation market, Tianju has made an intensive market study and identified Xinjiang as the ideal location to develop commuter service under general aviation operations. We are convinced that the specifically adapted ATR 42-600 will provide the best answer for this market segment, which so far does not have operators dedicated to this segment.”

China has been a strategic partner and supplier for ATR for nearly 20 years. Xi'an Aircraft Industry Co., Ltd. (XAC), a subsidiary of AVIC, provides substantial fuselage sections along with parts of the wings of the ATR aircraft.

