China’s Okay Airways placed a firm order for 15 737 Boeing MAX aircraft, including eight MAX 10s, as Boeing continued to rack up commitments for the MAX at the Paris Air Show.

Okay will be one of the CFM International LEAP-1B-powered 737 MAX 10 launch customers, Boeing said. The airline also ordered seven MAX 8s; the total value of Okay’s MAX order is $1.8 billion at list prices. Additionally, Okay signed a memorandum of understanding for five 787-9s.

“These new airplanes are expected to deliver extraordinary efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in their segment market, making them very compelling for us in our fleet growth and network expansion,” Okay chairman Wang Shusheng said.

Okay, which has its headquarters in Beijing and operates its main hub in Tianjin, currently operates an all-Boeing fleet comprised of 17 737-800s, four 737-900ERs and one 737-300 freighter. The carrier has also committed to 12 737 MAX 9 aircraft, for which it is the Chinese launch customer.

California-based lessor Aviation Capital Group (ACG) placed a firm order for 20 737 MAX 10 aircraft valued at $2.49 billion, becoming another in the group of launch customers for the largest MAX variant. ACG already has 60 MAX aircraft on order, a mix of MAX 8s and MAX 9s.

“This is a continuation of our order from a few years ago. We are really happy to be one of the first to introduce this new variant,” ACG CEO Khanh Tran said, announcing the order at the show. Tran said the company performed customer survey work before the selection was made, adding that the MAX 10 fits ACG's growth strategy and gives the lessor more flexibility.

“Before any launch, there is always a question over market demand. We have seen over the years since Boeing launched the MAX that it has been very successful. We are very comfortable with the market expectations for this variant. Infrastructure hasn’t grown with traffic,” creating a need for larger narrowbodies, Tran said. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery from 2022.

Dublin-based lessor Avolon inked an MOU at the show for 75 737 MAX 8s. The commitment is valued at $8.4 billion at list prices. The MOU also includes purchase rights for an additional 50 737 MAX 8s.

Romania’s Blue Air said at the show it has ordered six 737 MAX aircraft and six 737-800s. The variant of MAX was not specified. The carrier said it will also lease another six 737 MAXs and six 737-800s from Air Lease Corp.

