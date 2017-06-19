CFM International had a banner start to the Paris Air Show, winning more than $8 billion worth of LEAP family engine orders while the LEAP-1B was announced as the exclusive engine for the Boeing 737 MAX 10.

The LEAP-1B is also the sole-source engine for the other variants of the 737 MAX. The GE Aviation/Safran Aircraft Engines joint venture also won major order competitions with rival Pratt & Whitney to power Airbus A320neo family aircraft with the LEAP-1A engine.

CFM said the LEAP-1B’s current configuration “is capable of meeting the thrust requirements” for the 737 MAX 10, which will be a stretch of 66 inches from the 737 MAX 9 and carry up to 230 passengers.

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), CBD Aviation Lease Finance, TUI Group, Tibet Financial Leasing and SpiceJet were the first to announce 737 MAX 10 commitments at the show.

GECAS additionally announced a firm order for LEAP-1A engines valued at $2.9 billion as list prices to power 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft it ordered at the show.

Also, China’s Spring Airlines signed an agreement with CFM to order LEAP-1A engines to power 60 new Airbus A320neo/A321neo aircraft previously ordered and scheduled for delivery between 2019 and 2023. The engine order was valued at nearly $1.7 billion at list prices.

International Airlines Group (IAG), parent of British Airways and Iberia, selected the LEAP-1A engine to power 55 A320neo family aircraft previously ordered and scheduled to begin delivering in 2018. The agreement includes spare engines and a long-term support agreement.

China's ICBC Leasing placed an order for LEAP-1A engines valued at $1.1 billion to power 40 A320neos previously ordered.

