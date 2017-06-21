CFM International’s LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines have gained 180-minute extended-range, twin-engine operations (ETOPS) approval from FAA and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The LEAP-1A is an engine choice on Airbus A320neo family aircraft; the LEAP-1B is the sole-source engine for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

“The engine [ETOPS] approval now paves the way for the aircraft manufacturers, as well as airlines interested in operating ETOPS routes, to achieve their own certification,” CFM, a GE Aviation/Safran Aircraft Engines joint venture, said in a statement, adding, “ETOPS approval, which is based on engine/aircraft reliability, provides airlines greater route-scheduling flexibility by allowing more direct routes such as long over-water flights.”

CFM EVP Francois Bastin said the LEAP engines were tested in “grueling conditions” to gain ETOPS approval, explaining, “To start, the engine is deliberately unbalanced to a level that no airline would ever be allowed to operate for even one hour. Then, in this unbalanced state with very high vibrations, it is run for 3,000 consecutive flight cycles (a simulated takeoff and landing sequence). We ran this engine in a way that it will never see in commercial service.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com