CFM International, the GE Aviation/Safran Aircraft Engines joint venture, secured orders for $27.3 billion worth of engines at list prices at this week’s Paris Air Show.

Significantly, CFM won all of the order competitions for Airbus A320neo engines, with its LEAP-1A beating out rival Pratt & Whitney’s PW1100G.

“This air show has far surpassed all of our expectations,” CFM president and CEO Gaël Méheust said.

Among the highlights were LEAP-1A orders from China’s Spring Airlines (120 engines), International Airlines Group (110), GE Capital Aviation Services (200), ICBC Leasing (80), China Southern Airlines (100), Air Lease Corp. (50), China Eastern Airlines (140) and VEB Leasing (40).

