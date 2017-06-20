CDB Aviation CEO Peter Chang, Airbus COO Fabrice Bregier and Airbus COO-customers John Leahy at the order signing at the Paris Air Show.

Dublin-based CDB Aviation Lease Finance, part of China’s CDB Leasing, gave notice of its plans to become a major force in the leasing market at the Paris Air Show June 20.

Announcing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for 30 Airbus A320neo and 15 of the larger A321neo, CDB Aviation CEO Peter Chang said it intended to break out of its current, largely Chinese clientele base.

The company now has 90 neos in service or on order. As part of its June 20 order, the lessor announced it is converting 15 A320neo positions from its previous order to A321neos.

CDB Aviation signed MOUs with Boeing the previous day at the Paris Air Show for 52 737 MAXs, including 6 conversions, and eight 787 Dreamliners.

“We currently have 209 aircraft in our portfolio. We have 60% of our portfolio with Chinese airlines," he said. "That’s part of the reason why we have this new mission to expand our international platform."

In December 2016, CDB Aviation had just three people in its marketing department—two of whom were not allowed to travel outside China. “So, we’re very quickly expanding our international team and our customers.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com