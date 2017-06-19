CDB Aviation Lease Finance (CDB Aviation) has agreed to buy 42 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, 10 737 MAX 10s and eight 787-9 Dreamliners at the 2017 Paris Air Show.

With this commitment, valued at $7.4 billion at list prices, CDB Aviation will become one of the launch customers for the 737 MAX 10, the newest member of Boeing's 737 MAX family.

The MAX aircraft are powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines. The engine order is valued at more than $1.3 billion at list prices. The leasing company is scheduled to begin taking delivery in 2021, according to CFM International.

Included in this agreement is the conversion of six 737 MAX 8 orders to the new 737 MAX 10s by the lessor from a previous order.

“Our new vision is to propel CDB Aviation into a formidable global aviation leasing platform,” CDB Aviation president and CEO Peter Chang said. “The 737 MAX… will play a key role in bolstering our fleet and advancing our global market presence to fulfill the vision.”

Based in Dublin, Ireland, CDB Aviation operates as a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co.

