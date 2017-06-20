Boeing expects the airliner market to expand solidly in both the passenger and cargo sectors over the next 20 years, but sees the effective demise of the very large aircraft (VLA) sector, the company said at the Paris Air Show June 20.

Answering questions after delivering the annual Boeing market forecast, Boeing Commercial Airplanes VP-marketing Randy Tinseth said the company believed the VLA segment would decline so much that it no longer merited a separate category in the company’s calculations.

“As we look at the 747-8, we see its future as a freighter or VIP or Boeing Business Jet aircraft,” he said.

Referring to the Airbus A380, he said the market was declining so significantly that “we don’t believe Airbus will deliver the rest of its backlog.”

Despite the extensive package of proposed improvements announced earlier this week to improve the A380’s aerodynamic and economic performance, he said: “Putting new winglets on it doesn’t make it any smaller.” He believed Boeing’s forthcoming 777X would be the largest aircraft to succeed in the marketplace.

Boeing forecasts 41,030 new aircraft being required over the next 20 years, valued at $6.1 trillion. Of that total, 40% would go to Asia, 20% to Europe and North America apiece and 20% to the rest of the world.

“Passenger traffic has been very strong so far this year and we expect to see it grow 4.7% each year over the next two decades.

“From a passenger perspective, we’ve seen traffic grow above the long-term trend. Traffic has been growing faster than capacity, so load factors have been up and yields have been strong.”

2016’s figure of global airline profits was $35 billion and IATA had already upgraded its forecast for this year to $31 billion, he said.

“Cargo has been a different story, with growth below average. Over the last nine months, however, it’s been coming back strong. It’s growing at 6% and is being supported by strong trade.”

Even allowing for current economic and political headwinds, such as currency volatility and terrorism, Boeing expected to see passenger numbers grow by 6%-7% this year, with cargo growing 5%-6%.

Boeing expects to deliver 760-765 aircraft this year, which should give it an edge over Airbus, he said.

Tinseth noted that, 20 years ago, Boeing’s forecast out to 2017 had predicted the world airline fleet would be 23,600 aircraft. In fact, it was 23,480, which gave Boeing confidence in its forecasting methods.

“We didn’t get it all right: we were conservative in our retirement assumptions.” Boeing had anticipated widebody aircraft being retired at 28 years, single aisles at around 24 years; in fact, many were being pulled out of fleets earlier than that.

“We also didn’t get the mix [of aircraft] quite right; 20 years ago we really didn’t understand the strength and growth of low-cost carriers.” That had led to a greater percentage of sales in the single-aisle category: “Twenty years ago we were more optimistic in the demand for big, big aircraft than turned out.”

Tinseth said China and Southeast Asia would be among the main growth areas over the next two decades.

In the cargo market, Boeing anticipates around 920 freighters being required over the next two decades. Additionally, it anticipates around 460 aircraft being converted from passenger to cargo roles.

Boeing also anticipates a huge increase in the services sector, separate from the production of new aircraft. “We predict our offering currently addresses just 30% of this, so that’s a great opportunity for us to grow.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com