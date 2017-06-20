Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has committed to purchase four Boeing 787-8s, the Baku-based national flag carrier announced at the Paris Air Show June 20. The aircraft will supplement the two 787-8s AZAL now flies, and are valued at $918 million at list prices.

“Today’s commitment opens a new chapter in our partnership with Azerbaijan Airlines … [and] will contribute to Azerbaijan's fleet modernization plans,” Boeing VP sales-Middle East, Turkey, Russia and Central Asia Marty Bentrott said.

In addition to the two 787-8s, AZAL operates a fleet of 25 aircraft, comprising Boeing 757-200s, 767-300ERs, Airbus A319s, A320s, A340-500s, and Embraer E170s and E190s.

The airline flies to 40 destinations in 25 countries from its Heydar Aliyev International Airport hub in Baku, and carried over two million passengers in 2016.

In December 2016, AZAL announced plans to launch a LCC subsidiary, BUTA Airways, which the company plans to debut in fall 2017.

