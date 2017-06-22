CFM International, Pratt & Whitney and Boeing took the top trophies among the ATW 2017 Annual AdAwards that were presented during the Paris Air Show this week.
The Awards were presented by ATW publisher Beth Wagner. A full list of winners follows:
ATW 2017 AdAward Winners
Campaign of the Year
Gold: CFM International
Agency: Gravity Global
Digital Campaign
Gold: Pratt & Whitney
Agency: Sullivan Higdon & Sink
Silver: Rockwell Collins
Ad of the Year
Gold: Boeing Commercial Airplanes
Agency: Initiative
Airframes
Gold: Boeing Commercial Airplanes
Agency: Initiative
Silver: Airbus
Agency: Publicis London
Airline Contract Services
Gold: Lufthansa Technik AG
Agency: Butterberlin
Silver: Delta TechOps
Airports
Gold: ANA Aeroportos de Portugal
Silver: Hong Kong International Airport
Connectivity & Avionics
Gold: BAE Systems
Silver: Teledyne Controls
Corporate
Gold: Air New Zealand
Silver: Asiana Airlines
Agency: Sang Am & Associates
Engines
Gold: CFM International
Agency: Gravity Global
Silver: Engine Alliance
MRO Services
Gold: SAFRAN
Silver: Ameco Beijing
OEM Services
Gold: CFM International
Agency: Gravity Global
Silver: Pratt & Whitney
Agency: Sullivan Higdon & Sink
Training
Gold: TRU Simulation + Training
Silver: CAE