CFM International, Pratt & Whitney and Boeing took the top trophies among the ATW 2017 Annual AdAwards that were presented during the Paris Air Show this week.

The Awards were presented by ATW publisher Beth Wagner. A full list of winners follows:

ATW 2017 AdAward Winners

Campaign of the Year

Gold: CFM International

Agency: Gravity Global

Digital Campaign

Gold: Pratt & Whitney

Agency: Sullivan Higdon & Sink

Silver: Rockwell Collins

Ad of the Year

Gold: Boeing Commercial Airplanes

Agency: Initiative

Airframes

Gold: Boeing Commercial Airplanes

Agency: Initiative

Silver: Airbus

Agency: Publicis London

Airline Contract Services

Gold: Lufthansa Technik AG

Agency: Butterberlin

Silver: Delta TechOps

Airports

Gold: ANA Aeroportos de Portugal

Silver: Hong Kong International Airport

Connectivity & Avionics

Gold: BAE Systems

Silver: Teledyne Controls

Corporate

Gold: Air New Zealand

Silver: Asiana Airlines

Agency: Sang Am & Associates

Engines

Gold: CFM International

Agency: Gravity Global

Silver: Engine Alliance

MRO Services

Gold: SAFRAN

Silver: Ameco Beijing

OEM Services

Gold: CFM International

Agency: Gravity Global

Silver: Pratt & Whitney

Agency: Sullivan Higdon & Sink

Training

Gold: TRU Simulation + Training

Silver: CAE