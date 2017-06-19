Kuwait-based ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co. (ALAFCO) announced a commitment for 20 737 MAX 8s at the 2017 Paris Air Show, valued at $2.2 billion at current list prices.

ALAFCO, a global provider of commercial aircraft leasing products, already has unfilled orders for 20 737 MAX aircraft and was also one of the first Middle East customers for the 787 Dreamliner. The new commitment when finalized, will boost the lessor's order to 40 737 MAXs.

“As a lessor, we are committed to provide our global customer base with technologically advanced aircraft,” ALAVCO CEO and vice chairman Ahmad Alzabin said. “Fuel efficiency, operational reliability and efficiency are key factors for our airline customers and the 737 MAX will help us meet those demands in the single-aisle market.

