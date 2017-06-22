Malaysia-based low-cost carrier (LCC) group AirAsia has signed an agreement to order 14 more Airbus A320ceos, Airbus said at the Paris Air Show June 22. The contract, subject to approval by AirAsia’s board, is valued at approximately $1.4 billion at list prices.

“Demand is very strong in AirAsia’s traditional countries, but now we have Indonesia, Philippines and India doing extremely well … [it] has led us to expand our fleet, and Airbus has been a great partner in finding us slots,” AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said. “We still need to find more aircraft to expand our regional reach and are actively sourcing from the leasing market. The competitive environment is at its best, coupled with a stable oil price.”

In April, AirAsia ordered three A320ceos, adding to an order book that also includes 296 A320neos and 100 A321neos.

AirAsia presently operates 171 A320ceos and eight A320neos on its regional network, which extends to the company’s subsidiary units in Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. If cleared, the new order will bring the total of A320 family aircraft ordered by AirAsia to 592.

The AirAsia Group is Airbus’ largest customer for the A320 product line.

