Los-Angeles, California-based Air Lease Corp. (ALC) has signed a firm order for 12 additional A321neos.

The incremental order takes the number of aircraft which ALC has taken delivery of or ordered from Airbus to 279, comprising 70 widebody and 209 single-aisle aircraft.

ALC

“The market for A321neos is strong and our customers want more aircraft,” ALC president and CEO John Plueger said. “This latest order for additional neos will fill our customer placement commitments.”

