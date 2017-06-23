Air France-KLM Group chairman and CEO Jean Marc Janaillac is eyeing digital innovations and partnerships as the future for Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M).

Janaillac reaffirmed the importance of the engineering division during a media briefing at the Paris Air Show and said it is one of the top priorities in the group’s strategy.

“The market is buoyant and has been growing steadily for several years,” he said. “It is expanding, but it is also very competitive, putting a lot of pressure on revenue and margins.”

To counter these headwinds, he said the group would invest in IT improvements, partnerships and digital innovation at AFI KLM E&M.

“We have decided to give AFI KLM E&M the tools to continue their activity and keep on developing. Obviously, this strategic development requires significant investment. Our teams are ready and willing to seize opportunities, because this is part of the strategic direction of Air France-KLM Group,” Janaillac said.

In 2016, AFI KLM E&M’s revenue rose 4.9% to €4.2 billion—including 16.3% growth in third-party revenue—while operating income rose 24% to €238 million. “Our 2016 results were pretty good, with a huge increase in third party revenues,” AFI KLM E&M EVP-engineering and maintenance Anne Brachet said, speaking at the air show. However, in line with Janaillac’s comments, she added that competition is heating up.

“We really rely on new [aircraft] platforms to develop new services,” she said, speaking about the aircraft and engine variants that have recently come onto the market. “This is a very positive development and we are investing very heavily on those new platforms. Of course, digital is king. Everyone is talking about digital and we are very concretely investing a lot in digital and innovation.”

One target for this investment is AFI KLM E&M’s PROGNOS predictive maintenance product. PROGNOS was originally developed for internal Air France-KLM use, because there was no product available on the market, but has since been rolled out to third parties, starting with PROGNOS for Engine and—more recently—for PROGNOS for Aircraft. By working with third-party clients, AFI KLM E&M is able to build up a wider cross section of PROGNOS data, which can be used to better-support the fleet.

“We will improve safety and operational performance for the airlines. As an airline maintenance repair organization (MRO), we have the data. We not only have the [Air France-KLM] airline data, but we also have all the data coming from the shops. We are developing our own tool and partnering with other players. We already use big data and predictive maintenance and we will continue to develop that alone and with others. In this new world, you need to do both.”

Around 1,200 aircraft are already using PROGNOS for Engine and several airlines are trialing PROGNOS for Aircraft, with Air Mauritius becoming the first named customer at the Paris Air Show on June 21. Beyond PROGNOS for Aircraft, Air Mauritius also selected AFI KLM E&M to perform component and nacelle support and training for its six incoming Airbus A350s, as well as Part 21 cabin modifications on two A319s, two A330-200s and two A340-300s.

PROGNOS stemmed from AFI KLM E&M’s research and development program, called MRO Lab, which is working on virtualized training (removing the need to work on an actual aircraft), as well as robot-based paint stripping which will go live next year.

“We have a clear strategy to further-develop our engine component repair work. I believe that when you are in the engine business, you need to be in engine component repairs too,” Brachet said.

With this in mind, AFI KLM E&M formed a new engine component repair joint venture in 2016 with Safran, which was officially named as Airfoils Advanced Solutions on June 12. The JV partners have begun construction of a new dedicated facility in northern France that is expected to be completed in early 2018 and go live by the end of 2018. The 15,000 sq m (162,000 sq. ft.) facility will initially employ 50 staff, but this is expected to grow to 200-250 by 2020.

As a further part of the engine component repair push, AFI KLM E&M announced on June 21 that it has joined the Rolls-Royce CareNetwork. Under this agreement, the company will develop its Trent 1000 and Trent XWB part and component capabilities.

“It is a major step for us to be part of the Rolls-Royce network. It has taken a couple of years, but we got there and are continuing to invest,” Brachet said.

On June 20, the company revealed that it has signed a partnership agreement for a component repair joint venture in Singapore with Sabena Technics, focused on ATRs and Airbus A320s.

“The Sabena Technics joint venture is 50:50 between AFI KLM E&M and Sabena Technics. We already have many contracts in the region. We will expand the current [Sabena Technics Singapore component repair] shop in order to be very fast. This is one of our projects for our Asian development. Some others will come, but this is a major one for us to support products already in the region and develop in the region,” she said.

“We will announce further partnerships. It could be in Asia; the project launch with Sabena Technics is the first milestone in this region. We are trying to define which ones [to go for]. Partnerships are something we are very open to, because it is fast [for development] and makes sense. We are willing to partner with suppliers—like the Safran partnership, customers and totally different players that are not in active in our market. We are working on many projects.”

