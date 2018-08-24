To former Air Transport World editor-in-chief Jay Donoghue, the aviation industry was “a magical place.” Writing his last column as editor-in-chief of the Flight Safety Foundation’s AeroSafety World magazine before his retirement in April 2012, he described his decades-long love for air transportation and how it connects and improves lives. “The aviation industry is, to me, a magical place, where very smart people cooperate with near perfection to move massive ...