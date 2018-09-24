Printed headline: Honorable Service

The 2018 L. Welch Pogue Lifetime Achievement Award in Aviation has been bestowed on four long-serving US Department of Transportation (DOT) officials.

Bob Goldner, Paul Gretch, Susan McDermott and Mary Street each served long careers that spanned the liberalization of passenger and cargo air transport markets around the globe, and the approval of airline immunized joint venture alliances.

They are the behind-the-scenes, unsung heroes of the development and expansion of US liberalization efforts, beginning with the first Open Skies agreement, with the Netherlands, and including the landmark US-European Union agreement.

Such agreements helped make air travel far more affordable, increased travel options for consumers around the globe, and generated new jobs and economic growth in the aviation industry. They set a blueprint for aviation liberalization that others emulated when they saw economic advantages that cities and regions with Open Skies policies enjoy over those that restrict their aviation markets.

But it takes in-depth knowledge and perseverance to turn a liberalized aviation concept into a policy and a workable framework. And as one of the tribute speakers said during the award ceremony in Washington, DC in September, for those government and aviation people who fronted the various negotiations, the knowledge and experience of key public servants were invaluable. Goldner, Gretch, McDermott and Street were the “go-to” people, known simply by their last names, like rock stars of their aviation circles.

Two former DOT secretaries, Ray LaHood and Rodney Slater, and IATA general counsel and former DOT and State assistant secretary, were among those who paid tribute and reminded the audience of how much we take for granted today the ease of global air travel. The global air transport network, the thousands of city pairs, the low fares, the choice of airlines and airports; none of this was possible in the over-regulated, pre-liberalization era. Behind that commercial aviation transformation were the public servants who worked diligently and neutrally across Democrat and Republican governments.

LaHood, a Republican who was DOT secretary in the Obama administration, invited all those in the room who had done government service to stand. The applause was long, heartfelt and united.

Here was a moment when liberalization, unity in purpose and public service were celebrated. It was a timely reminder of how much has been achieved and how precious it is; to the traveling public, to the global economy and to this industry.

The Pogue Award is presented by the International Aviation Club of Washington, DC and ATW’s Aviation Week Network in honor of Welch Pogue, who is regarded as a founding father of the modern international civil international system.

Pogue himself could not have picked more deserving and honorable recipients.