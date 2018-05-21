Rendition of the Zunum hybrid-electric aircraft in JetSuite livery.
US scheduled charter operator JetSuite, in which JetBlue Airways and Qatar Airways have stakes, is the launch customer for Zunum Aero’s hybrid-electric regional aircraft, which is scheduled for delivery beginning in 2022. The company has options to buy up to 100 aircraft for both its JetSuite private charter and JetSuiteX public charter divisions. New York-based JetBlue and Boeing Horizon X are strategic investors in startup Zunum. JetBlue began codesharing May 1 on JetSuiteX flights ...
