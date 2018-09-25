Delta Air Lines said Tuesday evening it was restoring service after an IT problem prompted it to issue a ground stop.

The Atlanta-based, SkyTeam airline posted an initial statement on its website the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 25, saying there was no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight in the air, but it had issued a ground stop while it worked to bring systems back up. The ground stop affected Delta mainline and Delta Connect regional flights, but it was not known how many flights were affected or the extent of any delays and cancellations.

One tweet issued by Delta to customers said the airline’s computer tracking system was temporarily down. The airline appeared to be holding all aircraft at gates, while incoming flights were being held on taxiways once gates become full.

At about 9.20pm US eastern time, Delta posted a second statement on its site saying all IT systems were restored after a technology issue and that booking, check-in and flight status were again available on delta.com.

Delta operates a mainline fleet of more than 800 aircraft; with Delta Connect, it has a network of 324 destinations in 57 countries.

