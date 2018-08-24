Singapore Airlines (SIA) has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with China’s Alibaba Group to expand digital technologies and services between the two companies. This will see new and enhanced cooperation between SIA and Alibaba platforms such as Fliggy, Cainiao Network, Alipay, and Alibaba Cloud.

The collaboration will enable SIA to unlock more than 600 million monthly active mobile users on Alibaba’s China retail marketplace and gain customers insights. It is also one of the most comprehensive partnerships between Alibaba Group and a foreign airline.

Since 2016, SIA has had a flagship store in Fliggy, an Alibaba travel service platform. The new agreement will allow customers to convert SIA KrisFlyer loyalty miles to Fliggy points and vice versa, and also enjoy benefits within the Star Alliance network.

Customers will also able to use Alipay, a mobile online payment platform for tickets, in-flight products and services, airport services, retail merchandise and ancillary touchpoints.

The airline is also cooperating with Cainiao Network, Alibaba’s logistics service, to enhance international air cargo. Cainiao uses big data to increase smart routing for over 42 million daily packages and has a target to deliver anywhere within China in 24 hours and globally within 72 hours.

“Through Alibaba Group’s advanced digital assets and keen insights of Chinese consumer behavior, we will be able to better understand the needs of our customers and develop more innovative travel solutions to help them explore the world.” SIA EVP commercial, Mak Swee Wah said in a joint statement.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com