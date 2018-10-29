A Ryanair investor has renewed a call for management change at the airline, saying the Irish LCC's chairman is not independent and has not adequately overseen recent labor issues. The investor also wants a succession plan to be put in place for CEO Michael O’Leary.

“LAPFF has informed Ryanair that it plans to file a resolution at the company’s next annual general meeting (AGM) recommending the replacement of David Bonderman with an independent chair by the end of 2019,” the UK-based Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF), which represents local government pension scheme funds, wrote on Twitter Oct. 29.

LAPFF had already said Bonderman should step down after the most recent AGM on Sept. 20, when shareholders approved all resolutions, but Bonderman was voted back in with 70.5% of the vote, compared with 89.1% last year.

The airline has been in conflict with pilot and cabin crew unions, leading to strikes in several European markets after a pilot rostering mix-up sparked a flight-cancellation crisis in September 2017. That led the Dublin-based airline to recognize unions for the first time and began a long-running and rocky process of getting agreements in place with cabin crew and pilot unions across Europe.

“The Forum also intends to file a resolution calling for Ryanair to publish succession plans for CEO Michael O'Leary as soon as is practical,” LAPFF said.

O’Leary was backed by 98.5% of shareholders at the AGM, compared with 99.3% in 2017.

LAPFF chair Ian Greenwood wrote to the chair of Ryanair's nomination committee Oct. 12 to set out the Forum's intentions, but Ryanair has not replied, LAPFF said.

“The Forum does not consider Mr. Bonderman to be independent,” it added. “He has been Ryanair’s chair for 22 years. The Forum’s position is also that Mr. Bonderman has been unsuccessful in his oversight of Ryanair's employment issues. After 29.5% of AGM votes failed to back Mr. Bonderman, Ryanair said it was listening to shareholder concerns. But on first-half results day Mr. O’Leary said Mr. Bonderman could stay for another year or two.”

LAPFF said it would consult other Ryanair shareholders to seek backing for its proposed resolutions, adding: “The Forum hopes Ryanair will now start the process for replacing Mr. Bonderman.”

In response, the airline said: “Ryanair shareholders recently passed all AGM resolutions by a large majority, including the nomination of directors and chairman. They appreciate how fortunate we are to have an outstanding chairman like David Bonderman guide the board and the airline.”

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk