The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has doubled the number of unmanned aircraft system (UAS) integration projects it will fund after a strong response from organizations that want to participate.

The UAS Integration Pilot Program (IPP) was launched by the Trump administration to accelerate the integration of UAS into the national airspace system by helping find a balance between the concerns of stakeholders, including state and local governments, FAA and security agencies.

The original plan was to select five projects in the initial round, but applications have numbered around 150—exceeding expectations. Consequently, DOT has raised the number of projects to be funded to 10.

Selections will be announced early in May, DOT general counsel Stephen Bradbury told the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International’s Xponential show in Denver May 1.

Applications have been filed by state, local and tribal governments partnered with industry. The deadline for lead applicants and FAA to enter into memoranda of agreement is May 7, the agency’s website said.

DOT has sought applications “across a variety of scenarios, diverse locations, different partners and different applications … to demonstrate a balance between competing interests,” Bradbury said.

DOT is concerned about the proliferation of state and local laws restricting the operation of UAS that have the potential to conflict with FAA’s ability to regulate the industry. “We need to find the right balance … [but] federal rules need to pre-empt state and local laws,” Bradbury said.

