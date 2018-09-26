Delta Air Lines said it was investigating the root cause of the technology issue that affected the carrier Tuesday evening, prompting an hour-long ground stop across its US operations.

Around 8.20pm US eastern Tuesday Sept. 25, the Atlanta-based, SkyTeam carrier issued a ground stop while it worked to bring systems back up.

One tweet issued by Delta to customers said the airline’s computer tracking system was temporarily down. The airline appeared to hold all aircraft at gates, while incoming flights were held on taxiways once gates became full.

At about 9.20pm, Delta said the systems were back up and the ground stop was lifted.

In a statement at 10.40pm, Delta said there were no flight cancellations and additional flight delays and the impact on Wednesday morning’s schedule were expected to be minimal.

“The technology issue’s impact was limited to the US. There was no safety impact on any Delta flights,” the carrier said.

Delta operates a mainline fleet of more than 800 aircraft; with Delta Connect, it has a network of 324 destinations in 57 countries.

Karen Walker karen.walker@informa.com