Air France’s head of human resources Gilles Gateau is leaving the company on Oct. 12, marking the second executive departure in less than a week for the airline, which has been locked in a turbulent pay dispute with its workforce for months. An Air France spokesman, who did not give a reason for Gateau’s departure, said only that head of social relations Patrice Tizon would replace him on an interim basis and the information had been communicated to staff Oct. ...