The growth of LCCs and the proliferation of digital and mobile technologies are leading to shifts in consumer trends and passenger behaviors.

Speaking on a panel at the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) annual assembly in Jeju, South Korea, Oct. 19, Singapore Airlines (SIA) CEO, Goh Choon Phong, Seabury Aviation Consulting senior adviser John McCulloch and Air Astana VP marketing and sales Richard Ledger said stakeholders need to adapt to the changing demographics.

LCCs are now significant drivers of commercial aviation traffic in Southeast Asia. While the average penetration rate for LCCs across all of Asia is around 19%, in Southeast Asia LCC account for more than 50% of the market. With that in mind, SIA challenged its traditional business model and set up LCC Scoot in 2011. It also fully acquired Tigerair in 2016. The new set up has allowed SIA to participate “directly in the growth” of the LCC market and attract the price-conscious passenger, Goh said.

“Before we had Scoot, SIA served only 12 [destination] points in China and it was difficult to expand because there was not enough premium content,” Goh said. “Today, we have 29 points in China because we have an LCC vehicle to serve those destinations that were not viable for a full-service carrier. It has allowed us to become more flexible and nimble.”

McCulloch warned that full-service carriers should not challenge the LCCs head on or chase the budget passenger. Rather, they should continue to provide service value. Airlines should, however, cater for the “mobile-first” consumer, he said. These mobile-centric consumers are much more in control of their interactions with the airlines. They particularly want time-sensitive information fed to them via text or social media platforms like Facebook. Similarly, they tend to make purchases based on relevant offers they receive on their devices.

“Passengers should be given the option to pick what is important to them when purchasing tickets, such as ancillary products like [adjacent] empty seats, Wi-Fi and other add-ons,” he said.

McCulloch and Ledger said airlines tend to take a commodity approach to ticket sales, but airlines could potentially increase revenue if they offered more ancillary products that were relevant to individual passenger preferences.

Goh added that airlines should provide tailored fares and packages based on customer profiles, using data analytics and technology. The trick, however, is to send the right message to the right customer at the right time.

The panel agreed that it is still a complicated process to display non-traditional products across distribution channels outside the airline’s website. The New Distribution Capability (NDC) platform will help, but just 67 airlines are NDC certified so far.

Ledger said there was always some apprehension when a new system is introduced. But Goh added there should be an industry consensus for an NDC deadline, similar to the standardization of e-tickets in 2008, so that all stakeholders could move the industry forward on distribution.

