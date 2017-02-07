US President Donald Trump is planning to meet with a number of US airline CEOs Feb. 9, the White House confirmed Tuesday.

Which CEOs will attend the meeting is not clear, but during a press briefing Feb. 7, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in response to a journalist’s question that the president would want to talk “about economic growth and job creation, how he’s enacting orders to make sure the country’s safe.”

Spicer was asked specifically about Trump’s view on Norwegian Air International (NAI) obtaining a foreign carrier permit under the Obama administration under the US-European Union Open Skies agreement despite protests from some US majors and union groups.

Spicer responded, “My understanding, if I’m correct, is there is a deal which they’re [NAI] having 50% of the crews and the pilots are American based, they’re flying Boeing planes. There’s a huge economic interest that America has in that deal right now. I don’t want to get ahead of the President on that, but just to be clear, you’re talking about US jobs both in terms of the people who are serving those planes and the person who’s building those planes, that’s a very big difference.”

