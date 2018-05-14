All sides are claiming a “win” in the US agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their Open Skies aviation agreement, but the agreement stays fully intact and the document drawn up by the two governments indicates US carriers American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines have achieved very little in their three-year campaign to clip the wings of the major Gulf carriers. The US and UAE governments announced the agreement May 14, with the UAE issuing a ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"US-UAE Open Skies terms reaffirmed, including fifth freedom rights " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.