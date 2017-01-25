Emirates Airlines Boeing 777-300ER
US legacy carriers and organized labor are appealing to the Trump administration to block Emirates Airline’s newly announced fifth-freedom route between Athens, Greece, and Newark Liberty International Airport. However, the airline industry remains divided on the issue. The new service, which Emirates plans to launch in March, would be the Dubai-based carrier’s second fifth-freedom route to the US. Its first was Milan-New York JFK, which arguably crystallized the opposition to ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"US legacy carriers appeal to Trump to block Emiratesâ€™ Athens route" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.