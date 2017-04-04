Two groups opposed to Middle East Gulf carriers’ expansion in the US spent close to $10 million in 2015 on the cause, recent tax filings show. The Partnership for Open and Fair Skies, which represents Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, Chicago-based United Airlines, Dallas/Ft. Worth-based American Airlines, and a coalition of unions, spent $6.1 million in 2015. The group disclosed the sum in its Form 990 return, filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Tax filings by US nonprofit ...