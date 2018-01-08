American Airlines’ pilot Kevin Mase with the Cuban flag, before departing to Havana on Nov. 28, 2016, American’s first commercial flight in 55 years to Havana, Cuba.
Several US carriers have filed a flurry of documents with the Department of Transportation (DOT), vying for newly available frequencies to Havana, Cuba. The frequencies became available late in 2017 when Alaska Airlines, Fort Lauderdale-based ultra LCC Spirit Airlines and Denver-based ULCC Frontier Airlines withdrew from the Cuban market, freeing up four daily frequencies to Havana. The 2016 US-Cuba bilateral air services agreement provides up to 20 frequencies ...
