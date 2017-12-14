The UK and China have announced a major expansion of air connections between the two nations.

The new agreement, announced this week, will increase by around 50% the number of flights allowed between the countries. Notably, the agreement allows for considerable growth in Chinese routes from UK regional airports, not just London. In 2016, the first services from a UK regional airport to China were launched by Manchester Airport, in northwest England.

The announcement builds on an October 2016 agreement that saw limits on passenger flights between the two countries raised from 40 per week from each country to a maximum of 100.

That figure will increase to 150 under the latest deal.

The rapidly increasing number of Chinese tourists visiting other countries makes the new traffic agreement potentially lucrative for the UK. Between January and June 2017, 115,000 Chinese visitors arrived in the UK, a rise of 47% on the same period in 2016. Chinese tourists are some of the UK’s highest spenders, staying longer and traveling more than visitors from other countries. Spending by them over the January to June period rose 54%, to £231 million ($310 million).

“These agreements are an important part of preparing Britain for a post-Brexit world and making sure we have access to key markets in the Far East,” UK transport secretary Chris Grayling said.

In 2016 restrictions were also relaxed on freight services between the two countries, allowing an unlimited number of cargo flights to operate. By the end of 2016, more than 74,000 tonnes of freight had been transported between the UK and China by air, a rise of 27% compared to 2015.

