The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and FAA signed a revised version of their Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement-Implementation Procedures for Airworthiness (BASA-IPA) on the sidelines of the Singapore Air Show this week.

The agreement provides for the two authorities to mutually recognize airworthiness certifications and includes an expanded scope of modifications and repairs allowed beyond that of cabin interiors.

The revised agreement follows the December 2017 launch of the US-Singapore Joint Aviation Steering Committee (JASC). Co-led by the FAA administrator and the CAAS DG of Civil Aviation, the JASC aims to develop a framework to manage and guide technical cooperation under the FAA-CAAS bilateral agreements, focusing on international safety standards, regional cooperation and development, ATM, environment and cybersecurity issues, among others.

CAAS and FAA said the revisions in the BASA-IPA will reduce duplicate certification activities for design approvals issued to air operators and aeronautical design industries from both the US and Singapore, resulting in significant time and cost savings.

The new revision comes on top of an original BASA agreement reached in 2004, which was later revised in 2007. The BASA-IPA was expanded with maintenance implementation procedures (MIP) in 2016, which allowed for the reciprocal acceptance of safety oversight requirements, as well as mutual recognition of procedures for the approval and monitoring of aircraft maintenance organizations. The BASA-MIP eliminated the duplication of inspections and audits on aircraft maintenance organizations in both Singapore and the US, reducing regulatory burdens and compliance costs.

Referring to the new revisions to BASA-IPA, Singapore Airlines SVP of Engineering Lau Hwa Peng said the removal of limitations will help carriers reduce lead times and costs of cabin retrofit programs by “allow[ing] airlines to undertake a comprehensive supplemental type certificate package of modifications for cabin, mechanical and electrical systems, as well as the [IFE] system.”

“Apart from lowering administrative costs, the revised agreement also helps in bringing to market new modification and repair solutions faster,” ST Aerospace EVP of aerospace engineering & manufacturing Yip Yuen Cheong said. “ST Aerospace will benefit as we grow from our engineering, design and manufacturing business in passenger-to-freighter conversions, cabin interiors and seats,” Cheong said. ST Aerospace is a subsidiary of Singapore-based MRO provider ST Engineering.

The agreement was signed Feb. 6 by FAA acting deputy administrator Carl Burleson and CAAS deputy DG Tay Tiang Guan.

