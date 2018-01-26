Kenya Airways Boeing 737-800
Kenya Airways CEO Sebastian Mikosz has asked for a fair level playing field within African Open Skies, which can be only happen when all carriers have the same rules. The long-awaited opening of the intra-African air transport market will become a reality Jan. 28 when the African Union (AU) signs off on the final rule-making after a renewed push for liberalization. “Kenya Airways has a very competitive environment. Most of competing airlines have a different mandate from ours. Being ...
