Although the three largest US carriers are stepping up their lobbying efforts with the new administration to curtail Gulf carriers’ access to the US, the CEOs of two smaller US airlines are resolute in their continuing support for US open skies policy.

New York-based low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes and Hawaiian Airlines CEO Mark Dunkerley remain committed to supporting the US open skies policy—even as Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, Chicago-based United Airlines and Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines and their unions redouble their efforts to change the government’s stance. The three legacy carriers have banked on the protectionist rhetoric from the Trump administration as a sign that the government may be receptive to their arguments.

The legacy carriers claim the Gulf airlines are illegally subsidized and are exploiting open skies agreements to dump capacity on the US market, making some international routes uncompetitive for the US airlines. Through the US Airlines for Open Skies, supporters of open skies such as Hayes and Dunkerley say limiting access to the US market would abrogate open skies agreements and put smaller carriers, which depend on interline agreements, at a disadvantage.

“Our argument has not changed,” Dunkerley said at the IATA AGM in Cancun. “We shouldn’t be ready to undermine the principle of open skies by targeting specific airlines.”

“The principles of liberalization are more important than the three airlines,” he added, referring to the three large US carriers.

“I don’t look at this as a US versus the Middle East issue,” Hayes said. “It’s about the three large US airlines wanting to distort the competitive landscape.”

“This is hypocrisy, really,” Hayes continued. “Delta, for example, has invested in a subsidized Chinese airline,” he said, referring to Delta’s buying a stake in China Eastern Airlines. “We think it’s a much bigger issue than the Middle East. It’s not about subsidies. It’s about the three large airlines wanting to distort the market and protect their alliances,” Hayes said.

Dunkerley said the US Airlines for Open Skies (which in addition to JetBlue and Hawaiian includes cargo carriers FedEx and Atlas Air) is talking to lawmakers on Capitol Hill and officials at the State and Transportation departments. However, it is too early to tell how the Trump administration is leaning, he said.

“The new administration has been listening to both sides of the argument,” Dunkerley said. “Ultimately, it’s early days and it’s not clear what the new administration thinks.”

Madhu Unnikrishnan, madhu.unnikrishnan@aviationweek.com