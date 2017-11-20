Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900
Alaska Airlines’ decision to drop its daily Los Angeles-Havana flight has prompted the Department of Transportation (DOT) to start a frequency allocation proceeding for flights to Cuba’s capital from the US. Alaska Airlines last week cited low demand for dropping the flight and said it would reallocate the aircraft to markets with higher demand. The carrier launched the flights in January 2017 and plans to end them in January 2018. Alaska Airlines will rebook passengers to other ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"DOT opens frequency allocation proceeding for Havana flights" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.