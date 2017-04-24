Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways are seeking to increase flights to Havana while other US carriers withdraw from Cuba as the US airline industry continues trying to figure out how to best serve the newly reopened US-Cuba market.

Atlanta-based Delta wants to double its Miami-Havana flights while New York-based JetBlue is seeking to go from 13X- to 19X-weekly Fort Lauderdale, Florida-Havana flights and add a Saturday Boston-Havana service.

Delta and JetBlue were two of nine US airlines that launched service to Cuba in the second half of 2016 and early 2017, taking advantage of the historic US-Cuba reopening initiated by former US President Barack Obama. But the market generally is not reaping immediate rewards for US carriers for a number of reasons, including the fact that US citizens are still prevented from traveling to Cuba purely for a vacation.

Fort Lauderdale-based Silver Airways and Denver-based Frontier Airlines both announced in March they would drop service to Cuba, citing difficult market conditions. Fort Lauderdale-based Spirit Airlines followed with an announcement this month that it is pulling out of Cuba and will drop 2X-daily Fort Lauderdale-Havana flights May 31.

Frontier will cease Miami-Havana flights June 4. Silver stopped operating to the Cuban destinations Santa Clara, Camagüey, Cienfuegos, Holguín, Cayo Coco, Varadero and Manzanillo over the weekend.

Delta and JetBlue are asking the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to reallocate to them 14 of the 21 weekly Havana frequencies Frontier and Spirit are giving up.

Delta, which already operates daily Miami-Havana service, said it would add a second daily Miami-Havana flight Dec. 15, 2017, pending DOT approval. Delta also serves Havana from Atlanta and New York JFK.

“Delta has established a strong framework for sustainable success in the Cuban market,” Delta GM-Central America and the Caribbean Jose Zapata said in a statement. “The proposed flight would provide additional service and competition for South Florida, which has the largest Cuban-American population in the United States.”

JetBlue wants to start the six additional weekly Fort Lauderdale-Havana flights and the Saturday Boston-Havana service Nov. 1, 2017, pending government approval. JetBlue also operates to Havana from Orlando and New York JFK.

Spirit president and CEO Bob Fornaro told the Sun Sentinel newspaper in Fort Lauderdale that “the costs of serving Havana continue to outweigh the demand for service. Due to overcapacity and the additional costs associated with flying to Cuba, we don’t find it sustainable to continue this service while maintaining our commitment to pass along ultra-low fares to our customers.”

