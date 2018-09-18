A coalition of airlines, airports and manufacturers wrote a letter to US lawmakers urging them to ditch a provision in the bill to reauthorize the FAA that would target so-called “flag of convenience” carriers, warning it would “undermine the basis for the Open Skies Agreements” that underpin the global aviation system.

The groups said the provision—Section 530 of the House’s FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018—would “threaten the foundations of the Open Skies Agreements that the United States has entered into with 125 countries since 1992 by unilaterally imposing new conditions on entry of foreign carriers to the US. It would also invite retaliation by US Open Skies partners, leading to significant negative impacts on the US aviation industry, manufacturers and the local economies that enjoy the benefits of access to aviation services.”

Section 530 would forbid any airline deemed a flag of convenience by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) from operating in the US and would require DOT to determine new entrants to the market do not undermine labor standards and operate on behalf of the “public interest.” Because neither test has any basis in the text of any Open Skies Agreement, the industry groups charge they run afoul of the treaties.

They also allege the amendment’s definition of “flag of convenience” is so broad as to “capture any carrier that has operations outside its home country.”

The provision has the support of US labor groups, including the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), whose president Tim Canoll wrote in a Sept. 13 op-ed in ATW: “Foreign airlines establish flags of convenience business models to skirt tax, labor and safety regulations to gain an unfair advantage over US airlines and workers. These schemes are threatening our global aviation system and have the potential to destroy thousands of existing jobs and billions of dollars’ worth of our nation’s GDP.”

The industry coalition, disputing those claims, said “all carriers today are able to access labor from less-expensive markets, as long as they satisfy licensing and immigration laws. The fact is that no airline has done this in the US, including Norwegian, and that US airline employment is growing, not declining, suggests this is a solution in search of a problem.”

Labor groups fear that without government intervention, the aviation industry could suffer the same fate as the US maritime shipping industry, in which foreign flag of convenience firms contributed to a steep drop in US market share and employment in the second half of the last century. “It is not hard to imagine a similar fate for US pilots, flight attendants and mechanics if this business model successfully grafts itself onto our airline system,” wrote Canoll in his op-ed.

The industry coalition called that comparison a “false analogy,” as Open Skies Agreements protect the US commercial aviation industry from unfair or unsafe competition, whereas shipping is governed by the principles of “freedom of the seas,” which does not afford it the same protections.

The industry coalition’s letter was signed by Airbus, Airports Council International-North America, Atlas Air, Corporate Aircraft Association (CAA), FedEx, IATA, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, JetBlue, Memphis International Airport, National Association of Manufacturers, United Parcel Service (UPS) and the US Travel Association.

Congress has until Sept. 30 to pass either a long-term bill reauthorizing the FAA or a short-term extension. The Senate’s multi-year reauthorization bill was recently stalled over a dispute over meal and rest breaks for truckers. The House and Senate have been pre-conferencing a compromise bill that could be quickly passed by both chambers. But with a such a tight-deadline to act, industry-watchers are skeptical whether they can cross the finish line in time.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com