Chinese airlines are rapidly increasing flights to the Philippines following the relaxing of visa requirements between the two countries in October 2016.

Since then, 675,700 Chinese tourists visited the Philippines in 2016, up 37.1% over 2015. Local industry analysts predicted this figure will continue to grow quickly this year.

Over the past three months, more than 10 Chinese carriers—including China Eastern, Sichuan Airlines, Juneyao Airlines, Spring Airlines, Xiamen Airlines and Capital Airlines—have applied to open nearly 40 international routes to Kalibo and Cebu in the Philippines. Tianjin Airlines has applied to open five international routes to the Philippines from Tianjin, Ningbo, Xi’an, Wuhan, Nanjing and Chongqing.

Seven Chinese carriers currently operate routes to the Philippines with 24,000 weekly flights.

Local analysts point out many domestic airlines need to find new Southeast Asian markets—such as the Philippines—to make up for decreased demand in the Thailand market after the government tightened tourism restrictions following the death of Thailand’s king last year. However, analysts also expressed concern about the Philippine’s infrastructure and aviation safety that may impact the fast-growing Sino-Philippine market.