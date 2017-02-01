Air China Boeing 777-300ER at LAX
Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines is calling for the US Department of Transportation (DOT) not to renew Air China’s route authority for a Beijing-Houston flight until the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) gives American slots for its planned Los Angeles-Beijing flights. In a regulatory filing to the DOT, American noted Beijing-based Air China’s application is not wrong, and within the bounds of the law. “American bases its objection on the failure of ...
