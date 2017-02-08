Norwegian Boeing 787-8
As US President Donald Trump prepares for a White House meeting Feb. 9 with airline and airport industry leaders, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) has pressed its case for the administration to revoke Norwegian Air International’s (NAI) permit to fly to the US. ALPA contends the Obama administration “gave away the store—and American jobs” when it granted NAI’s foreign air carrier permit late in 2016. ALPA president Tim Canoll said the union is working ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"ALPA presses Trump to oppose Norwegian permit" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.