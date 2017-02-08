As US President Donald Trump prepares for a White House meeting Feb. 9 with airline and airport industry leaders, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) has pressed its case for the administration to revoke Norwegian Air International’s (NAI) permit to fly to the US. ALPA contends the Obama administration “gave away the store—and American jobs” when it granted NAI’s foreign air carrier permit late in 2016. ALPA president Tim Canoll said the union is working ...