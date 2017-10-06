Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air is preparing to increase its fleet to 122 aircraft by 2020, up from 85, but this rapid growth is putting pressure on its maintenance resources. Wizz Air operates 85 aircraft (64 Airbus A320s and 21 A321s), which is set to grow to 92 by the end of the current financial year in March 2018. Over the full financial year, Wizz will have added three A320s and 10 A321s. A further six A320s, 12 A321s and three A321neos are scheduled to arrive by the end of ...