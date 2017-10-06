Wizz Air A320
Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air is preparing to increase its fleet to 122 aircraft by 2020, up from 85, but this rapid growth is putting pressure on its maintenance resources. Wizz Air operates 85 aircraft (64 Airbus A320s and 21 A321s), which is set to grow to 92 by the end of the current financial year in March 2018. Over the full financial year, Wizz will have added three A320s and 10 A321s. A further six A320s, 12 A321s and three A321neos are scheduled to arrive by the end of ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Wizz Air braces for fleet ramp-up pains " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.