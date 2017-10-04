ATWOnline

Video: MAEL’s David Doherty talks about effect of Monarch collapse

Oct 2, 2017
Monarch’s fragile wings

The collapse of UK leisure carrier Monarch Airlines is bad for those travelers whose vacations are upended; worse for the almost 2,000 people who have lost their jobs with a company that has entered bankruptcy after 50 years of operating. But it should have come as no surprise, given what is happening in the European airline market....More
Sep 27, 2017
Why the Delta CSeries order is worth all the trouble for Bombardier

Bombardier believes Delta operating the CSeries will be the tipping point that puts the aircraft in high demand....More
Sep 21, 2017
FedEx’s Fred Smith puts e-commerce in perspective

The notion that there is an inexorable march toward e-commerce dominating retail is not borne out by analysis, Smith says....More
EasyJet A320neo
Oct 4, 2017
ATW Plus

EasyJet prepares for fleet changes  

UK LCC easyJet is bracing for a busy winter, transitioning aircraft to its Austrian air operator’s certificate (AOC), growing its A320neo fleet and phasing out 30 of its Airbus A319s....More
Rendering of E175-E2
Oct 4, 2017
ATW Plus

Manufacturers do not expect E175-E2, MRJ90 scope relief anytime soon  

Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. are conceding that the E175-E2 and MRJ90, respectively, will be unable to operate in the US market at service entry because both aircraft will be too heavy to meet scope clause requirements in US major airlines’ pilot labor contracts....More
Renderings of MAX 8 and -9 in Icelandair livery
Oct 4, 2017
ATW Plus

Icelandair seeks MRO partners ahead of Boeing 737 MAX arrival  

Icelandair is preparing to start taking delivery of 16 Boeing 737 MAXs in 2017 and is seeking maintenance suppliers to support the changeover....More

