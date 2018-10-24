Mature-aircraft trader and lessor Vallair, which is the launch customer for the first Airbus A321 passenger-to-freight conversion, is actively seeking more A321s to join eight that it already has slated for conversion.

Luxembourg-headquartered Vallair, which has facilities in Chateauroux and Montpellier in France, specializes in the trading, leasing, maintenance and teardown of end-of-life aircraft.

Over recent months Vallair has been speculatively acquiring A321s, initially placing them on short-term passenger leases, before putting them through the conversion process.

“We are actively buying more A321s as we speak,” head of the Vallair aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and paint business unit Malcolm Chandler told ATW. “I don’t think there is any limit at the moment. There is no real cap to it.”

Chandler said Vallair has just sent its first A321 for freight conversion with Precision Conversions in the US. “Over the next couple of weeks, we will be sending a second A321 for conversion in Singapore,” he said. This work will be performed by Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW).

“Ideally, the [eight] aircraft will go into the two production lines more or less on a nose-to-tail basis,” Chandler said.

The initial conversions are expected to take around 12 months to complete, because these are the very first A321 conversions. Chandler is optimistic that this timeframe could ultimately be cut to just 12 weeks, once the approvals are finalized and the conversion program becomes more settled.

Vallair has considered performing its own conversions, but Chandler said that starting with a new program like the A321 would probably double the conversion time, compared with using established passenger-to-freight specialists.

“It does remain an option for us. Doing it on the south coast of France could be challenging, but it could also be achieved. This probably lends itself more to facilities in central Europe,” he said.

When asked whether Vallair would consider taking an equity stake in one of the existing providers, he replied: “This doesn’t really fit with where we are going.”

Demand has picked up for A321s over recent years, but Chandler said used-aircraft prices are becoming more realistic. This has been driven airline upgrades to the A321neo and surplus aircraft coming out of operators like UK carrier Monarch Airlines and Small Planet Airlines. “We have gained some aircraft and expect some more,” he said.

Between 2012 and 2017, Vallair underwent rapid growth, quadrupling its turnover. This was partially driven by Japanese investors JIA taking a 40% stake in 2014, alongside the 60% stake held by Vallair founder, chairman and president Gregoire Lebigot. This gave Vallair the capital boost that it needed to accelerate growth.

Vallair currently has a portfolio of 17 aircraft, comprising the eight A321s, six Boeing 737-400 freight conversions, as well as a 737-400, a 737-700 and an A320, which are currently placed in passenger operations.

