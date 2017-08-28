UTC Aerospace Systems is preparing to open a new nacelle assembly and manufacturing facility in Foley, Alabama, in the coming weeks, which will significantly expand its existing operations there. The manufacturer expects to move employees and equipment into the facility in mid-September, and then begin operations immediately, UTC Aerospace Systems spokesman Patrick Palmer said. UTC expects to obtain the occupancy certificate for the building in early September, he said. The supplier ...
