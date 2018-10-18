Turkish Technic has grown its third-party maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) to 25% of its total revenue, up from 15% two years ago, through more efficient use of its existing facilities.

“Within two years, through a Turkish Airlines efficiency project, we have been able to increase our third-party work from 15% to 25% [of revenues], even though the Turkish Airlines’ fleet is increasing,” Turkish Technic SVP-quality assurance Birkan Güneralp told delegates at MRO Europe in Amsterdam Oct. 18.

The gains have been made by maximizing use of the company’s current hangar facilities and infrastructure, through better planning and by analyzing work after it is completed.

“In term of customer-oriented delays—which are not our responsibility—we helped them to overcome the problems that they face, in areas like procurement and getting solutions from the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs),” Güneralp said. By minimizing this disruption, it has helped free up slots to take on more work, without physical expansion.

Turkish Technic is now turning its attention to landing-gear overhauls. Güneralp said the aim is to make the process “more lean and predictable.” This, in turn, means the company can plan and allocate man-hours more efficiently.

Güneralp said staff buy-in is essential to take an initiative from project-level to wider operational roll-out. “When you convince your team that it is beneficial to them, that it will add value to daily work, that will help with the culture change,” he said.

