Turkish regional carrier Borajet Airlines suspended operations April 23, citing maintenance issues, but said it plans to resume operations by the time the new Istanbul airport opens in 2018.

The company said 30,000 passengers were affected and have been reportedly redirected to Turkish Airlines.

Borajet’s fleet comprises eight Embraer E190s/E195s, one Global XRS and one Hawker 900 X executive jet.

Four Embraer jets are out of order because of missing spare parts, Istanbul-based aviation expert Tolga Ozbek told ATW. “Three Embraer aircraft will be returned to their leasing companies. In Turkey there is a rule that an airline must have a minimum of three aircraft to operate charter flights; for scheduled flights, at least five aircraft,” Ozbek said.

The two executive jets and one Embraer will continue to operate charter flights.

In January, Borajet was acquired by Istanbul-based investment group SBK Holding for $258 million, after it bought the shareholding of the airline’s founder Yalcin Ayasli.

“The company has debts to airport operators, fuel, handling and catering companies. However, Borajet is able to pay salaries,” Ozbek said, confirming Borajet plans to resume scheduled operations after reorganizing its fleet in 2018. “The plan is then to operate Bombardier CSeries aircraft, but no one knows if this will work,” he said.

Out of the airline’s 550 employees, 400 of them would be offered jobs in different departments.

On Oct. 26 2016, ATW reported that Borajet Airlines would take three Embraer E190-E2s and two E195-E2s on long-term lease from Irish lessor AerCap.

