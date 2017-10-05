TAP Maintenance & Engineering will celebrate its 30th anniversary of ab initio training for mechanics in November, which is a milestone for its EASA pat 147 training school in Portugal. Filipe Morais de Almeida, the MRO’s VP-innovation and development, said this program will have produced 825 mechanics since it started in November 1987—about 40 per year. The TAP Portugal MRO’s training school, which received its EASA Part 147 in December 2005, offers basic training (A, ...
