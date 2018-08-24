Anyone tracking the new commercial aircraft and engine order announcements at the major air shows will recognize that it’s not just the initial sale that is important; the aftermarket service deals have become big business for the OEMs. It is perhaps surprising to discover that airline operators are not satisfied with many aspects of OEM aftermarket service. This is what is indicated by a joint survey by AeroDynamic Advisory and ATW that benchmarked aftermarket customer satisfaction ...
