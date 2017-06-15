SuperJet International (SJI), which provides MRO for SSJ100 customers, has received an extension of Part 145 maintenance capabilities for up to a two-year check.

The approval was granted by the Italian Civil Aviation Authority following a formal audit, which confirmed the conformity of SJI approved maintenance organization with the requirements of EASA Part 145.

Venice, Italy-based SJI is in charge of marketing and sales of the SSJ100 aircraft and after-sales support and training for SSJ100 customers. The SSJ100 is designed and manufactured by Russia’s Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co.

The biggest SSJ100 operators are Russia’s Aeroflot Airline and Mexican low-cost carrier Interjet.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com